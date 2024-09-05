Cowboys veteran receiver fires back at Dak Prescott's critics
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks has a clear message for those criticizing quarterback Dak Prescott: it's "blasphemy" and "unbelievable".
Cooks expressed his frustration with the constant scrutiny Prescott faces, emphasizing the quarterback's consistent performance and leadership.
"The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team," Cooks stated.
He further highlighted that even legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees, whom Cooks played with previously, relied on their teammates to achieve success.
"Us players around (Dak) also got to step up," Cooks emphasized.
He believes that the team shares the responsibility for reaching the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl and that criticisms directed at Prescott should be taken personally by the entire team.
Cooks' strong defense of his quarterback showcases the unity and support within the Cowboys' locker room. It also underscores the understanding that football is a team sport and that success requires contributions from every player on the field.
As the Cowboys gear up for the new season, this unwavering support for Prescott could be a key factor in their pursuit of a championship run.
With Cooks and his teammates ready to step up and help their quarterback "get over that hump," the Cowboys are looking to make a strong run this year.
