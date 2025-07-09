Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons teases upcoming personal change

Micah Parsons could be sporting a whole new look for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

While much of the storyline for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason has been centered around Micah Parsons’ potential contract extension, Parsons has been focusing on other pressing matters.

One of those, was getting a signed Tom Brady jersey to display at home. He was able to cross that off the checklist and is focusing on another GOAT.

Earlier this offseason, Parsons said he was considering playing bald this year, which led to teammate Trevon Diggs comparing him to Michael Jordan. Parsons recently revisited this plan after seeing Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III sporting a shaved head.

Parsons has already asserted himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Last year, he joined an impressive group of legends when he recorded his fourth straight double-digit sack season.

By doing so in each of his first four years in the NFL, Parsons joins Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White as the only four in league history to accomplish the feat. Now all that’s left is for Parsons to get paid, and then possibly shave his head.

