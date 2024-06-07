Dallas Cowboys NFL season countdown: Best player to wear jersey No. 90
Technically, it isn't the dog days of summer yet, but without the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys, the days seem to be long. So, what is a person supposed to do while we wait for the kickoff of the 2024 season?
That's easy. It's time to celebrate the players who made you fall in love with Cowboys football.
To continue our countdown series to kickoff, let's look at who is the greatest player ever to wear the No. 90 jersey in Dallas.
#90 DeMarcus Lawrence - DE
It was as if anyone else would hold the title of being the greatest player ever to wear the No. 90.
DeMarcus Lawrence has been a feared staple of the Dallas defense since 2014. Lawrence has an impressive list of career accolades, including four Pro Bowl selections, two of which came in the past two seasons.
It was a simple no-brainer to crown Lawrence the king of the 90s.
Lawrence will be entering his eleventh season in the league this fall. With his performance from last season, the former Boise State star will be looking to continue to intimidate offenses around the league.
The only thing missing from Lawrence's career in Dallas is something the franchise and the fans have been clamoring for a Super Bowl Ring.