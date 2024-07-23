NFL expert picks Cowboy rookie as player to watch at training camp
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of star power as they enter training camp for the 2024 season. Much of the media's attention will be focused on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as he holds out in hopes of a new contract.
Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and edge rusher Micah Parsons are also due for new deals and will generate a ton of attention over the next few weeks whether they get one or not.
Despite his size, one guy who will likely be flying under the radar is the team's first-round draft pick, former Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. He will be playing a critical role for Dallas' offense as he's projected to be the starting left tackle in place of Tyron Smith. Not everyone will be overlooking Guyton, though.
According to Bradley Locker at Pro Football Focus, Guyton is the one player who fans should be watching for at Cowboys training camp.
"Guyton, the team’s first-rounder, should promptly slot in at left tackle to protect Dak Prescott’s blindside. Given how good Smith was during his time in Dallas — permitting 21 or fewer pressures in each of his final four seasons — Prescott won’t be accustomed to dealing with much pressure from the left. The Oklahoma product should be put to the test right away against two of the best in the league (on his own team), Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Arguably one of the Cowboys’ most important drivers of success, Guyton’s training camp should serve as a litmus test for his Week 1 readiness."
Blocking a college pass rusher and blocking a pro like Micah Parsons are two very different things, but for what it's worth Guyton earned solid grades
in pass protection at Oklahoma from Pro Football Focus, posting a 72.9 grade last season as he split time between right tackle and left tackle.
If nothing else Guyton has the requisite size to play tackle successfully in the NFL.At the Scouting Combine he checked in at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds. He has plenty of athleticism for a big man, as well - posting a 34.5" vertical and a 5.19 second forty-yard dash.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Making A Name: Which Dallas Cowboys running back will breakout in 2024?