Cowboys G Zack Martin 'juiced' for 2024 season amid retirement rumors
As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for their Week 1 clash against the Cleveland Browns to kick off the 2024 NFL season, veteran guard Zack Martin is excited about what is ahead.
Amid swirling retirement rumors after this year, Martin remains laser-focused on the upcoming season, eager to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank.
With the 2024 season potentially being his last, Martin’s future with the Cowboys remains uncertain.
The 11-year veteran and future Hall of Famer has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offensive line since he was drafted in 2014. Martin has nothing left to prove, as he is a 7-time First-team All-Pro and a 9× Pro Bowler. He was also selected to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team as a second-teamer.
However, as he approaches the twilight of his career, speculation about his retirement has intensified.
Despite the uncertainty, Martin is not letting retirement talk distract him.
“I’m juiced for the regular season,” Martin said, emphasizing his excitement for the upcoming games. His immediate focus is on the Browns, a team known for its great defense and pass rush.
The Week 1 matchup against the Browns is set to be an extremely tough test for the Cowboys. Cleveland boasts a fantastic defensive line, including the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Martin’s play will be key to protecting quarterback Dak Prescott and opening up lanes for the running game with less-than-ideal talent.
With Nick Chubb sidelined, the Browns will rely heavily on their defense to keep the game competitive.
Regardless of what the future holds, Martin’s impact on the Cowboys is undeniable. As younger players like rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe look up to him, Martin’s presence continues to be a guiding force for the next generation of Cowboys.
Whether or not he decides to hang up his cleats at the end of the season, Zack Martin’s legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in Cowboys history is already cemented.
