Cowboys Country

DeMarcus Lawrence makes shocking revelation about third-year in NFL

Long-time Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence discusses the shocking moment he knew his life needed a reset.

Tyler Reed

tim heitman-usa today sports
The 2024 season will DeMarcus Lawrence's 11th season with the Dallas Cowboys. The former second-round pick has thoughts of a Super Bowl victory dancing in his head.

However, the Cowboys defensive end made a stop on The Level Up Lifestyle podcast to discuss his life off the field.

The discussion got serious when Lawrence spoke about his journey through financial education, which included going completely broke after his third year in the league.

In the clip above, Lawrence recalls the moment his accountant told him that he had no funds left and that the Cowboys star was actually $100 in the negative.

Shortly after that conversation with his accountant, Lawrence gets a call from his dad that changes his life forever. Lawrence realizes he needs to change his lifestyle quickly.

The episode features an incredible story of growth and how Lawrence became the player beloved by the Cowboys fanbase.

You can check out the entire conversation wherever you get your podcast fix.

