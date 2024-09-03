DeMarcus Lawrence makes shocking revelation about third-year in NFL
The 2024 season will DeMarcus Lawrence's 11th season with the Dallas Cowboys. The former second-round pick has thoughts of a Super Bowl victory dancing in his head.
However, the Cowboys defensive end made a stop on The Level Up Lifestyle podcast to discuss his life off the field.
The discussion got serious when Lawrence spoke about his journey through financial education, which included going completely broke after his third year in the league.
MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence praises Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer
In the clip above, Lawrence recalls the moment his accountant told him that he had no funds left and that the Cowboys star was actually $100 in the negative.
Shortly after that conversation with his accountant, Lawrence gets a call from his dad that changes his life forever. Lawrence realizes he needs to change his lifestyle quickly.
MORE: Cowboys Rookie Marshawn Kneeland Pushing To Be 'Better' Than DeMarcus Lawrence
The episode features an incredible story of growth and how Lawrence became the player beloved by the Cowboys fanbase.
You can check out the entire conversation wherever you get your podcast fix.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie