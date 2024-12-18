Cowboys Country

Ashton Jeanty shares similarities to Cowboys' Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith

Ashton Jeanty shares something in common with the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Koby Skillern

USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys, burdened by high expectations and poor performances this season, are eager to find their next great player to take them over the hump.

Many analysts believe that the Cowboys will be drafting Heisman finalist running back Ashton Jeanty to improve their run game and help the team return to Super Bowl contention, similar to what Emmitt Smith did for the Cowboys in the 1990s.

MORE: Rico Dowdle is the NFL's best running back in the last 3 weeks


It's too early to compare Ashton Jeanty to Emmitt Smith; however, the two running backs share a key similarity in their height and weight.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Albertsons Stadium.
Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Both are 5-foot-9, with Jeanty weighing in at 216 pounds, while Smith's playing weight was between 215 and 221 pounds.

This physical resemblance should spark excitement among Cowboys fans if Jeanty ends up in a Cowboys uniform. Cowboys fans have been waiting for too long for the right group of players to take them to the Super Bowl and Jeanty could be one of the missing pieces.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season

5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers

Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?

Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/Draft