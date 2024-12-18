Ashton Jeanty shares similarities to Cowboys' Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith
The Dallas Cowboys, burdened by high expectations and poor performances this season, are eager to find their next great player to take them over the hump.
Many analysts believe that the Cowboys will be drafting Heisman finalist running back Ashton Jeanty to improve their run game and help the team return to Super Bowl contention, similar to what Emmitt Smith did for the Cowboys in the 1990s.
MORE: Rico Dowdle is the NFL's best running back in the last 3 weeks
It's too early to compare Ashton Jeanty to Emmitt Smith; however, the two running backs share a key similarity in their height and weight.
Both are 5-foot-9, with Jeanty weighing in at 216 pounds, while Smith's playing weight was between 215 and 221 pounds.
This physical resemblance should spark excitement among Cowboys fans if Jeanty ends up in a Cowboys uniform. Cowboys fans have been waiting for too long for the right group of players to take them to the Super Bowl and Jeanty could be one of the missing pieces.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?
Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?