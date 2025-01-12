Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Boise State football star Ashton Jeanty is among the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft class and will be highly sought after in the first round by running back-needy teams.
While plenty of teams will be looking to land the Broncos star, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Jeanty has one preferred destination in mind.
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, previously said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
This weekend, the star running back once again expressed his desire to play for the Dallas Cowboys.
“I would love to play for the Cowboys it would be like a dream come true," Jeant told reporters after signing with Disruptive Sports to represent him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' full list of 2025 NFL Draft picks
Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
It would be a match made in heaven.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc