Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
We all get flooded with NFL mock drafts this time of year, and for the Dallas Cowboys, it seems everyone is looking at the same position.
While it might not always be the same player, most mock drafts have Dallas landing a wide receiver capable of starting opposite CeeDee Lamb. Which wideout is the favorite to land with the Cowboys, though?
MORE: Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader
That question was recently answered by The Big Lead's Joe Lago, who sifted through several mock drafts to find out which player is most often being linked to each team. For the Cowboys, that wound up being Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Initially, McMillan was expected to be off the board by the time Dallas was on the clock, but his stock took a hit during the NFL Combine when scouts started to poke holes in his game. Later, a video went viral where McMillan said he didn't like watching game film, which is being called a red flag.
Even without being a film buff, McMillan was nearly unstoppable for the Wildcats. He caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards with 26 touchdowns. The talent is there for sure, so if the Cowboys feel confident in his work ethic, it could be a home run selection at this spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Who is Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta?
Dallas Cowboys make shocking defensive pick in new NFL mock draft
Jerry Jones says Cowboys extension with Micah Parsons ‘not urgent at all’
Dallas Cowboys give injury updates for DeMarvion Overshown, Trevon Diggs
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary