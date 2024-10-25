Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
There are plenty of reasons to criticize the way Jerry Jones runs the Dallas Cowboys but one area where they've done well is the NFL Draft. While they have whiffed on every Michigan player not named Jourdan Lewis (Taco Charlton, Mazi Smith, and Luke Schoonmaker), the Cowboys have been good at scouting and identifying talent.
Considering their long list of needs and an even longer list of pending free agents, they're going to have to rely on the draft once again to see improvement in 2025. With that goal in mind, we look ahead with this 4-round mock draft where they find four potential starters.
Round 1: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
CeeDee Lamb hasn't been the player we're accustomed to seeing this season and he's taking a lot of heat for that. He and Dak Prescott worked on their rapport during the bye week, but Lamb still needs to return to the route-running form we saw in 2023.
Even if he can do this, the Cowboys will need more firepower at receiver. Brandin Cooks is set for free agency and that leaves them with Jalen Tolbert, who is far better as a WR3. Enter Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
McMillan is a huge target at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He broke out with 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 receptions as a sophomore. Through seven games in his junior campaign, he has another 780 yards in 47 receptions. His addition would eliminate depth concerns at the position and help Prescott return to the form we saw in 2023.
Round 2: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Cowboys have been one of the worst run defenses in the NFL this season, surrendering 859 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. They look to improve upon that in this mock by adding Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, Williams is an elite run defender who can help the Cowboys shore up a major weakness.
Round 3: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
Zach Martin was added in 2014 and has been one of the best gaurds in the game. The veteran will enter free agency in 2025 and there's a strong belief he will hang it up after this season. That means one way or another, Dallas will need to find a replacement.
T.J. Bass has been decent and could be the guy, which is why they don't have to reach for a guard. Instead, they wait until Round 3 where they end up with Georgia's Tate Ratledge. A 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior, Ratledge excels as a pass blocker. He has starting potential but would also be an ideal backup guard if Bass earns the right to replace Martin.
Round 4: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
Rico Dowdle deserves more carries this season, but the Cowboys need more talent in the future. They still don't reach for anyone in the draft but land Devin Neal in the fourth round of this mock.
Neal has an NFL frame at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds and topped 1,000 yards for the Jayhawks in 2022 and 2023. He's well on his way to another big season with 692 yards and seven touchdowns through seven games this year.
Dallas would be wise to re-sign Dowdle and use him in a committee with Neal, which would be a major improvement over their current their stable.
