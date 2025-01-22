Cowboys Country

Cowboys pick award-winning offensive weapon in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

In the latest 2025 NFL mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys bolster their offense with a College Football Playoff standout.

Ali Jawad

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren runs after a catch against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren runs after a catch against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Taking a brief detour from the Dallas Cowboys' coaching carousel, let's discuss the perennial offseason favorite topic: the NFL Draft.

In just three months, college football's elite prospects will gather in Green Bay for the 2025 draft, eagerly awaiting their NFL destinations. For now, we're in the thick of continuous projections, evaluations, predictions, and mock drafts.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, Chris Trapasso envisions the Cowboys taking an unexpected direction. Rather than selecting the frequently projected Ashton Jeanty or Luther Burden III, Trapasso has Dallas targeting Penn State's standout tight end Tyler Warren.

Tyler Warren - Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) catches a touchdown pass over Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If he can't pick Jeanty, I still expect Jerry Jones to want to make a splash in Round 1, and the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Tyler Warren with impeccable receiving skills would be just that," Trapasso said.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound prospect experienced a remarkable surge in production during his final collegiate season, amassing an impressive 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024.

Warren's biggest performance came on October 12 against USC, when he dominated the game with 17 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown, leading his team to a 33-30 overtime victory.

The Virginia native concluded his collegiate career with numerous accolades, including First-team All-American (2024), Big Ten Tight End of the Year (2024), and First-team All-Big Ten (2024). He was also recognized as college football's premier tight end, earning the prestigious John Mackey Award.

Warren boasts prototypical NFL dimensions that easily clear standard positional thresholds. He showcases exceptional athleticism, particularly in his explosive burst and acceleration after securing catches. His impressive catch radius, combined with advanced ball-tracking skills, allows him to effectively high-point passes and win contested situations.

Perhaps most notably, he demonstrates outstanding versatility in alignment, making him a dynamic offensive weapon who can create mismatches from multiple positions across the formation.

Warren's breakout campaign has significantly boosted his draft stock, making him an intriguing option for Dallas. The Cowboys' current starter, Jake Ferguson—a 2023 Pro Bowler—enters the final season of his rookie deal.

