Cowboys double up on running backs in new 7-round NFL mock draft
Now that the Dallas Cowboys have locked up their coaching staff, it’s time for the team to turn its attention to the roster.
Although free agency is up first, the 2025 NFL Draft is where they’ll add most of their incoming talent.
With holes all over the roster, there’s no shortage of opinions on where they should utilize their picks. One spot that has to be addressed is running back — and that happens in this mock draft with two backs being selected.
Round 1, Pick 12: Armand Membou, OT Missouri
Missouri’s Armand Membou has become a favorite in many mock drafts as of late. He’s versatile enough to play guard or tackle and could be seen as a replacement for Zack Martin.
Round 2, Pick 44: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Dallas has said Osa Odighizuwa is a priority but it’s hard to see them paying what he’s worth. That’s why T.J. Sanders from South Carolina is the pick in Round 2.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder has 8.5 sacks the past two seasons and could be a starting 3-tech early in his career.
Round 3, Pick 76: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Running back is the primary need in Dallas, but thanks to the depth in this class, they won’t have to use a premium pick on a capable starter. In this mock, they end up with DJ Giddens from Kansas State.
He rejoins Conor Riley who was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator in 2024. Riley is the offensive line coach in Dallas and can vouch for Giddens who had 1,343 yards on the ground this past season.
Round 5, Pick 150: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Dallas could try and re-sign Eric Kendricks who was a fantastic addition last year. Even if they manage to bring him back, however, they need more depth — especially with the uncertainty surrounding DeMarvion Overshown’s knee.
Enter Jack Kiser from Notre Dame. A team leader with a high football IQ. Kiser will quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his throwback style.
Round 5, Pick 170: CJ West, DT, Indiana
They added a 3-tech in Round 2, now Dallas adds a massive nose tackle in C.J. West. They’ll hold out hope for Mazi Smith but West gives them some insurance.
Round 5, Pick 172: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
DJ Giddens has the makings of a lead back but Dallas needs more depth. That’s why they take Brashard Smith from SMU with one of their fifth-round picks.
A former receiver at Miami, Smith moved to running back last year and exploded with 1,332 yards. He might not be the same caliber player as Tony Pollard but offers similar flexibility as a change of pace back.
Round 5, Pick 174: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
Jake Ferguson took a step back in 2024 and Luke Schoonmaker hasn’t developed into a starter. They’ve been urged to add to the position which leads to the selection of Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame.
A 6-foot-5 and 248 points, Evans creates mismatches for defenders and proved to be a talented pass-catcher despite playing for a subpar passing offense.
Round 6, Pick 190: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama
Adding an edge earlier would be ideal but with how this draft falls, the Cowboys wait until Round 6 where they land Que Robinson. He’s undersized for an edge but could be a developmental piece.
Round 6, Pick 211: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado
At 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, Jimmy Horn, Jr. is small wideout but boasts elite speed and a deep route tree. He didn’t get the attention he deserves due to the star power around him at Colorado but could be a hidden gem.
Round 7, Pick 249: O’Donnell Fortune, CB, South Carolina
With their final pick, the Cowboys bolster their secondary with O’Donnell Fortune from South Carolina. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Fortune has the length to disrupt wideouts and picked off seven passes the past three years.
