Dallas Cowboys eye elite wide receiver with formal combine meeting
When the offseason first began, it seemed impossible to imagine Tetairoa McMillan being available when the Dallas Cowboys make their first selection at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, just before the NFL Combine kicked off, reports indicated that McMillan has been sliding down draft boards.
If that remains the case when the draft takes place, the Cowboys might face a decision. Wide receiver might not be their most pressing need, but adding the 6-foot-5, 210-pound wideout would be a significant coup.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys have 'awesome' meeting with star NFL Draft WR prospect
McMillan was asked about the criticism he's facing and he's surprised by it but said it's the scouts' job to find pros and cons in his game. He then answered yes when asked if he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys.
While at Arizona, McMillan racked up 213 receptions for 3,423 yards with 26 touchdowns.
Dallas enters the offseason without a clear No. 2 wideout opposite from CeeDee Lamb. Ironically enough, landing McMillan would be similar to when they selected Lamb in 2020.
Dallas had Amari Cooper at the time, meaning receiver wasn't a huge need. However, they went with Lamb at No. 17 since he was the best player on the board and he turned into a superstar.
Perhaps history will repeat itself this year.
