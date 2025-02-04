Cowboys land pair of offensive weapons in latest NFL mock draft
As the NFL calendar marches forward, the path to the 2025 draft is taking shape. The College Football All-Star games have concluded, Super Bowl LIX excitement is building, and the NFL Combine looms on the horizon.
With the draft just two months away, mock draft season is in full swing, and analysts are fine-tuning their predictions for each team's selections.
ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has released his latest two-round mock draft, projecting the Dallas Cowboys to bolster their offensive arsenal.
In the first round at pick No. 12, Miller sees the Cowboys selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who emerged as a dominant force during the Longhorns' College Football Playoff run.
Golden, who began the season as Texas' secondary receiver option, finished with impressive numbers: 58 catches, 987 yards, and nine touchdowns.
Golden's explosive yards-after-catch ability and game-breaking speed could provide the perfect complementary piece alongside CeeDee Lamb in Dallas's passing attack.
In the second round, Miller projects Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo to join the Cowboys. The selection appears forward-thinking, as current tight end Jake Ferguson is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
At 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, Arroyo would give Dallas a substantial red zone target and provide additional offensive flexibility.
Drafting Golden would be a rare move for Dallas, marking their first first-round receiver since CeeDee Lamb in 2020 and only their third this century (joining Lamb and Dez Bryant in 2010). Meanwhile, selecting Arroyo would continue their recent trend of drafting tight ends, making him their third in the last four years.
The combination of Golden and Arroyo could signal a significant refresh of the Cowboys' passing game, potentially setting up quarterback Dak Prescott with an expanded arsenal of weapons for the 2025 season and beyond.
