Dallas Cowboys lose out on top target, Panthers take Tetairoa McMillan
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan throughout the NFL draft process.
The only question was whether he would last until pick No. 12.
MORE: Cowboys insider has surprising list of names to watch in NFL draft
We got the answer early on Thursday with the Carolina Panthers taking McMillan at No. 8 overall.
McMillan is the first wideout off the board and went just two picks after another player who was linked to Dallas, Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State running back was chosen sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' website projects the team to draft two dominant offensive prospects
Dallas could turn their attention to Matthew Golden, if they still want a wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. There's also a chance they could trade back in the first round, which is something they've hinted could be in the cards for them.
McMillan joins a Carolina team that went 5-12 in 2024, but was 4-5 in the final nine games. They have holes throughout their defense but decided to add the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder to help Bryce Young take his next step.
