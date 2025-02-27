Cowboys meet with projected first-round All-American cornerback
Between now and the end of the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will meet with several prospects at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Not every meeting is significant since this is the beginning stages of the draft process, and 30-day visits will tell us much more. Still, it’s worth noting when a high-profile player meets with the franchise.
MORE: Cowboys draft guru feels 'different energy' from Schottenheimer staff
That was the case on Thursday with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson confirming that he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys.
Johnson spent his entire collegiate career at Michigan, racking up 68 tackles, nine interceptions, and scored three defensive touchdowns.
Widely viewed as a top-15 pick, Johnson offers an excellent blend of size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), fluidity, and pre-snap recognition. He’s seen as a day one starter, making him an interesting prospect for Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys rebuild d-line in 3-round mock draft as NFL Combine begins
The Cowboys have two legit starters in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. However, both dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign which could prompt Dallas to bolster the secondary with someone such as Johnson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries