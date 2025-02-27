Cowboys Country

Cowboys meet with projected first-round All-American cornerback

Could the Dallas Cowboys add to their secondary in Round 1?

Randy Gurzi

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown. / Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK
Between now and the end of the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will meet with several prospects at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Not every meeting is significant since this is the beginning stages of the draft process, and 30-day visits will tell us much more. Still, it’s worth noting when a high-profile player meets with the franchise.

That was the case on Thursday with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson confirming that he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys.

Johnson spent his entire collegiate career at Michigan, racking up 68 tackles, nine interceptions, and scored three defensive touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Widely viewed as a top-15 pick, Johnson offers an excellent blend of size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), fluidity, and pre-snap recognition. He’s seen as a day one starter, making him an interesting prospect for Dallas.

The Cowboys have two legit starters in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. However, both dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 campaign which could prompt Dallas to bolster the secondary with someone such as Johnson.

