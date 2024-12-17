Dallas Cowboys named best fit for top 2025 NFL Draft WR prospect
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to add some offensive playmakers during the 2025 NFL offseason to help out CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson.
Among the position of need are a wide receiver outside of Lamb, and potentially another running back to form an explosive backfield with Rico Dowdle, who has emerged as one of the league's top backs in the second half of the season.
In a new article predicting potential best fits for the top wide receiver prospects in the draft, Bleacher Report named the Cowboys as one of the best landing spots for Missouri star Luther Burden III.
The Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers were also named as potential fits.
Burden had a drop-off in production during the 2024 college football season, but he is still considered a surefire first-rounder after officially declaring for the draft.
This season, Burden recorded 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. His best season was in 2023, hauling in 86 grabs for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Burden finishes his Missouri career with 192 receptions for 2,263 yards, and 25 total touchdowns (21 receiving, four rushing).
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
