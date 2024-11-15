Dallas Cowboys nearly landed Pro Bowl running back in 2023 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys running game has struggled all season, and despite the team officially naming Rico Dowdle the lead back ahead of Week 11, Cowboys Nation is not going to like hearing about how the team nearly landed a star running back in 2023 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs revealed he "knew" the Cowboys were poised to draft him with the No. 26 overall pick if he was still available.
Instead, it was the Lions who selected Gibbs with the No. 12 pick.
MORE: Rico Dowdle reacts to finally being named Dallas Cowboys' lead RB
Gibbs revealed the news while speaking to former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman on Sherman's podcast.
Many at the time thought Gibbs was overdrafted, but he has shown the team's risk was worth the reward. Gibbs was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and currently ranks in the top 10 for rushing yards (727) and touchdowns (7) among NFL running backs in 2024.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, have compiled 753 yards and three touchdowns from its stable of 11 rushers this year. Dowdle, the leading rusher, has 374 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.
