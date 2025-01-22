Cowboys draft superstar WR in first round of Mel Kiper's ESPN mock draft
Instead of preparing for the conference championship games, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves focused on an urgent matter: figuring out their next head coach.
With several issues to address, including roster decisions, coaching staff changes, and overall team culture, the Cowboys face a pivotal offseason.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys draft prospect watch: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Fortunately, ESPN’s Mel Kiper may have provided a potential solution to one of the Cowboys' most pressing issues in his latest mock draft. Kiper should have Dallas fans buzzing after projecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III as the team’s pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kiper explained, “Putting Burden’s valuable after-the-catch ability opposite CeeDee Lamb would open things up for Dak Prescott. Dallas has been looking for a reliable one-two receiver punch in the offense for a while; it hasn’t had two WRs over 700 yards since 2001. Burden has the explosive traits to change that.”
MORE: Cowboys projected to take play-making WR as 'perfect fit' in NFL Draft
With wide receiver needing to be a major area of focus for Dallas heading into free agency and the draft, Burden stands out as a tantalizing prospect who could make an immediate impact.
Mel Kiper often catches strays for being the one who publicly predicts NFL draft selections, but when it comes to the Cowboys, he has shown a knack for foresight. Last year, Kiper accurately predicted that Dallas would select Tyler Guyton in January.
While that particular prediction hasn’t turned into the immediate success the Cowboys were hoping for, Kiper’s track record offers some optimism heading into this year’s draft.
