Cowboys' projected compensatory picks in 2025 NFL draft revealed
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their head coaching search following one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory.
A major factor in the team’s struggles was their lack of investment in free agents, coupled with the loss of multiple key starters. However, there is a silver lining to losing several key players without signing replacements: compensatory draft picks.
MORE: Cowboys select superstar playmaking WR in 2025 NFL mock draft
According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys are projected to receive a league-high four compensatory picks — the maximum allowed.
They will gain three fifth-round picks for losing defensive end Dorance Armstrong, left tackle Tyron Smith, and center Tyler Biadasz. Additionally, the Cowboys will receive a sixth-round pick for losing running back Tony Pollard in free agency.
MORE: Cowboys rookie proves he can be o-line's keystone for next decade
These compensatory picks are a valuable asset for the Cowboys as they look to rebuild or reload under their new head coach.
The team has 25 players set to hit free agency, and while they will either re-sign or replace them in free agency, the added picks bolster their draft capital.
With these compensatory picks, the Cowboys will have a total of nine draft picks in the upcoming draft — including four in the fifth round and two in the sixth. However, the team is missing their fourth and seventh-round picks, which were traded away.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc