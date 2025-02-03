Cowboys Country

Cowboys projected to reach in new NFL mock draft for help against run

In a new NFL mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys are projected to make a bold pick.

Koby Skillern

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen reaches to knock the ball loose from LSU Tigers quarterback
Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen reaches to knock the ball loose from LSU Tigers quarterback / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are assembling their coaching staff and will soon shift focus toward identifying the right players in free agency and the NFL Draft to fit Brian Schottenheimer's new system.

Schottenheimer’s hire was a bold move that caught many analysts and fans by surprise, but the latest projection for the Cowboys’ first-round pick could shock fans even more.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein has projected the Cowboys to select Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, following the 49ers' pick of Mason Graham just one selection earlier.

Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) react after a sack
Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins react after a sack / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zierlein said, "Mason Graham gets most of the buzz as the consensus top defensive tackle in this year’s draft, but I like Nolen's disruptive ability on all three downs more."

Last season, Nolen posted six and a half sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and three pass deflections, showcasing his talent and potential to contribute right away for the Cowboys.

The projected pick is a surprise, as many analysts have Nolen slotted in the 20-28 range. However, it’s worth noting that ESPN currently ranks Nolen as their 9th best prospect.

With players like Luther Burden III, Nolen, and Emeka Egbuka likely available just a few picks after the Cowboys' 12th pick, they should consider trading back to draft one of these players, especially given their numerous needs.

