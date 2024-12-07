Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Dallas Cowboys may be playing their way out of a high draft position to select Ashton Jeanty, but he remains an elite prospect with game-changing potential.
If the Cowboys feel he’s the missing piece for their offense, they could explore a manageable trade to move up and secure him. Jeanty’s dual-threat ability in both the running and passing game would provide a major boost to a Cowboys’ offense that desperately needs a spark in the run game.
Although Rico Dowdle has recently shown promise and started to find his rhythm, pairing him with Jeanty could create a dynamic, one-two punch in the backfield. This combination could be exactly what the Cowboys need to reignite their playoff hopes.
Looking at the NFL’s top teams, such as the Lions, Bills, Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs, it's clear that having a strong run game is crucial for regular season and playoff success. To make any serious noise in the postseason, the Cowboys will need to prioritize and improve their run game. Adding a talent like Jeanty could be a game-changer and push them back into playoff contention.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (Jr.)
Jeanty is having a historic season, amassing 344 carries, 2,497 yards, and 30 total touchdowns in 13 games. He is now just 131 rushing yards away from breaking the single-season rushing record previously held by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.
Jeanty's remarkable performance has propelled his team to a College Football Playoff appearance following a 21-7 victory over No. 20-ranked UNLV. In that game, Jeanty delivered a standout performance with 32 carries for 209 yards, including a 75-yard rushing touchdown, along with two catches for 14 yards.
Although Jeanty has recorded just 20 catches for 116 yards and one receiving touchdown this season, his 2023 campaign showcased his versatility as an all-around running back capable of excelling in the passing game.
In 2023, Jeanty tallied 220 carries for 1,347 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, complemented by 43 catches for 569 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. His dual-threat ability continues to make him one of the most dynamic players in college football.
Five Words to Describe Jeanty
- Versatile
- Elusive
- Explosive
- Physical
- Durable
NFL Comparison: Warrick Dunn
Renowned for being a dual-threat running back throughout his college career at Florida State and his NFL career. Warrick Dunn consistently delivered as both a runner and receiver, finishing his NFL career with over 15,000 total yards. Altough Jeanty outweighs Dunn by about 25 pounds they both stand at 5-Foot-9 and their burst, balance, and home-run ability perfectly mirror each other.
