Cowboys should target Big 10 OT in 2025 NFL Draft, analyst says
In the NFL, investing in offensive line talent remains a perennial priority, even for teams with established front-five units.
According to a new analysis from Pro Football Focus, the Dallas Cowboys should focus on strengthening their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, which outlines optimal draft scenarios for all 32 NFL teams.
PFF analyst Mason Cameron suggests the Cowboys target Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons to address ongoing concerns with their offensive line configuration. The recommendation comes after Dallas's 2024 first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, struggled to adapt to the left tackle position during his rookie season.
"Moving Guyton back to his natural position and filling the void with a promising natural fit on the left side in Josh Simmons would be a savvy move," Cameron wrote in his analysis.
Guyton played over 1,000 snaps at right tackle during his college career at Oklahoma before the Cowboys selected him 29th overall in last year's draft.
The proposed strategy involves shifting Guyton to right tackle, where he showed considerable promise in college, and using their 2025 first-round pick on Simmons to secure the left tackle position.
While some draft projections have linked Dallas to running back prospect Ashton Jeanty, recent developments suggest the team may look elsewhere. Cowboys co-owner and COO Stephen Jones has expressed interest in re-signing current running back Rico Dowdle, potentially allowing the team to prioritize offensive line improvements.
This two-pronged approach—repositioning Guyton and drafting Simmons—could "rejuvenate Dallas' front five overnight." The strategy would address both immediate protection concerns and long-term stability at the tackle positions.
The Cowboys' offensive line has been a focal point of discussion following their 2024 season when protection issues notably impacted their offensive performance. The team's decision in the upcoming draft could significantly influence its ability to protect quarterback Dak Prescott and regain its offensive momentum in the 2025 season.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
