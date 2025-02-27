Cowboys should target Big 10 OT in 2025 NFL Draft, analyst says

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons (#71) is my OT1 and a top 10 player in this class (assuming medicals clear)



-Explosive athlete who moves extremely well

-Rock solid anchor despite playing at 297

-great hands, almost immune to chops/swipes

-mauler in the run game

