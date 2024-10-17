Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys target two Ohio State stars in new NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys look to bolster some key positions in new PFF mock draft.

Josh Sanchez

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
As the Dallas Cowboys try to address their immediate issues during the team's bye week, others are looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft to find some new talent.

John Owning of PFF dropped a seven-round mock for the Cowboys and some of the names should have fans excited.

The Cowboys do go heavy on defensive talent, but finally search for a star wide receiver to add opposite CeeDee Lamb and running back a little later than you may expect.

Dallas starts off with back-to-back Ohio State Buckeyes stars, including standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Cowboys Nation may be nervous of the idea of adding another Michigan defensive lineman, but any help off of the edge will help, as we have seen in recent weeks with the losses of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

The addition of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne would be an exciting addition to the backfield desperately in need of an explosive playmaker.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

