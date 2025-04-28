Cowboys' Tyler Booker pick shows focus on shifting leadership, team culture
The Dallas Cowboys said they wanted more leadership on the offensive line and they found that with Tyler Booker.
Taken at No. 12 overall, Booker has been called a leader throughout his Alabama career. Now, we’re getting examples of this as SI.com’s Albert Breer shares a story from the team’s final game.
MORE: Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics
Set to play Michigan in the Reliaquest Bowl, Booker made it clear that he didn’t expect anyone heading into the draft to opt out of the game.
”And finally, a fun story from last week. Alabama played Michigan in the Reliaquest Bowl on Dec. 31 and, as work in Florida commenced for the Tide and a practice concluded, Tyler Booker called his teammates up and told them that anyone considering opting out of the game would have to go through him first.” — Breer, SI
Breer also said Booker was credited for helping coaches get JC Latham on track the previous season. Latham not only improved his play, but also went seventh overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL draft.
Dallas lost one of their leaders this offseason when Zack Martin retired, but it looks as though the Cowboys found the right replacement.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Roundup: Grading the 2025 rookie class
Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft
Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025 draft's 'biggest steals'