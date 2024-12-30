Is there value in Cowboys trading 1st-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Dallas Cowboys will finish up their season against the Washington Commanders in Week 18. After that, it is time to look toward the future.
The next big project facing the franchise will be the 2025 NFL Draft. The team definitely has some holes to plug, and there's a good chance the team can find a good player, as they currently control the 13th pick of the first round.
However, what if there was a good offer to trade that pick away? Should the franchise be thinking about trading back in the NFL Draft?
The chances of the Cowboys trading back are probably slim. However, the draft can become an interesting fight for positioning, especially for potential quarterback-hungry teams.
If given the opportunity to get way above the asking price, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will absolutely think about trading away the 13th pick.
For now, thoughts of a draft day trade are something that can be debated in the future. However, it is never too early to think about ways this franchise could become better. For example, historical trades in the past have created dominant teams in Cowboys history.
