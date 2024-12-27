NFL Draft prospect is perfect deep threat target Cowboys should add
The Dallas Cowboys' hopes of a postseason berth in 2024 have come to a painful end. The team will not be chasing a Lombardi Trophy this season.
However, this means that it is time to look toward the future, the biggest event being the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys have a few needs going into the draft, but adding wide receiver depth could be at the top of the list.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
One name, in particular, could be the next red zone target that could be impossible for defenses to stop.
Jayden Higgins - Iowa State
Iowa State Cyclone Jayden Higgins fits every description of a red zone threat. Higgins stands six-foot-four, 215lbs. According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins made 19 contested catches, putting him in a tie for 14th overall in the NCAA.
The Cowboys have a number one option locked in with CeeDee Lamb. However, adding Higgins to an already young core of Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks could make this unit an unstoppable force for quarterback Dak Prescott.
This team needs to shore up the offensive line and find a running back before the start of next season. However, don't overlook the need for another wide receiver to join the team.
