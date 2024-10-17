One position Cowboys should take a closer look at for 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys seem to be in emergency mode now. After the embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions last week, the franchise is back to square one. Having a bye week after a performance like that is a blessing.
Everyone is to blame for the 47-9 loss. However, the Cowboys had poor performances from positions that they thought would be cornerstones for the future.
Maybe it is time for the franchise to start looking at making moves at cornerback.
After an All-Pro season in 2021, Trevon Diggs hasn't looked like the same player. Yes, an ACL injury sidelined the former Pro Bowler last season, but the comeback hasn't been what anyone had hoped for. Diggs currently ranks as the 124th-best cornerback in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Cowboys give up 213 yards per game through the air, and DaRon Bland's absence doesn't help matters. However, if Diggs doesn't have a miraculous turnaround before the season ends, the franchise will need to look in a different direction to bolster its secondary.
