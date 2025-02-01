Top NFL Draft prospect reiterates desire to play for Dallas Cowboys
With the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty has been frequently slated to the Cowboys in NFL Mock Drafts and repeated his desire to play for his hometown team.
The Boise State football star reiterated his comments during an interview while accepting the Doak Walker Award on Friday night.
"I said it before, I'll sait ir again," Jeanty said. "I would definitely like to play for the Cowboys. I played in their practice facility in multiple games. I lived in Frisco for a good few years. All my family is still here and it'd just be a special opportunity to play for the Cowboys."
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, previously said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys.
He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
