Top NFL Draft prospects in Texas-Ohio State CFP semifinal for Cowboys
College football fans were treated to a thrilling finish in the Orange Bowl last night as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish now bound for the national championship, defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the first of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.
Tonight should also provide an exciting contest as the Texas Longhorns face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, vying for the opportunity to play Notre Dame in the national championship game in Atlanta on Monday, January 20.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Several NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys on their home field, will have a prime opportunity to scout tomorrow's future stars as the two teams clash at AT&T Stadium in snowy Arlington, Texas.
While Dallas continues to sort through its head coaching drama, the team's personnel is already hard at work identifying top prospects that can help replenish a roster that produced a disappointing 7-10 result this past season and has landed Dallas the 12th overall pick of this year's draft.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' full list of 2025 NFL Draft picks
Several top NFL prospects will be on full display in tonight's game, with a combined 18 players from the two programs having been named to ESPN's Top 100 NFL prospects and best overall available players ahead of April's draft.
Through the binoculars of the Cowboys' scouts, here are the players to keep an eye on as potential key targets in April.
Texas Longhorns Top Prospects to Watch
OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
Prioritizing the offensive line is a cornerstone of any successful team, and the Cowboys have demonstrated this commitment over the past three years with the additions of All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, standout rookie center Cooper Beebe, and last year's first-round pick, rookie tackle Tyler Guyton.
Insert Kelvin Banks Jr. into the mix and the Cowboys will see a significant boost upfront. The 2024 Unanimous All-American displays exceptional lateral agility, effectively sealing edges and disrupting backside defenders.
Banks Jr. possesses impressive power and range, enabling him to engage linebackers and generate strong push.
With quickness, foot speed, and strength, Banks projects as an elite pass blocker. He demonstrates strong hand placement and mirroring techniques, recovering well against initial contact.
The Cowboys might still be looking for early assistance along the offensive line. Although they allowed only 38 sacks last season (ranking 19th in the league), the future of right tackle Terrance Steele is uncertain.
The veteran tackle, may be a potential cap casualty, as Dallas could designate the 27-year-old tackle for a post-June 1st release, freeing up $14.5 million in cap space.
DT Alfred Collins
Standout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is a free agent and 2023 first round pick Mazi Smith's days might be numbered sooner than later.
Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins is a name to watch tonight. Collins possesses impressive size and strength, enabling him to anchor against double teams and control the line of scrimmage.
He excels in run defense, consistently disrupting offensive schemes and making impactful tackles. While primarily a run-stuffer, he shows flashes of pass-rushing ability with a strong bull rush and the potential to develop more refined moves.
His versatility to play multiple techniques along the defensive line adds value to a defensive scheme.
CB Jahdae Barron
The Cowboys couldn't escape the injury bug last season and the cornerback room took one of the biggest hits with names like All-Pro's Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland to rookie Caelen Carson all missing time.
You can never have enough corners and Texas's Jahdae Barron is one of the top names in this years class.
Barron is a versatile defender excelling as a nickel cornerback, outside corner, and even contributing in the box, making him valuable in today's NFL.
He's a strong and aggressive tackler who isn't afraid to support the run and possesses the physicality to disrupt receivers and compete for contested catches. He has a knack for making impactful plays on the ball, intercepting passes, breaking up throws, and consistently disrupting offenses.
Barron displays good football instincts, understands his assignments within the defense, and can quickly diagnose plays and react accordingly.
Tonight Barron will get the opportunity to showcase his skills when facing the Buckeye's elite wideouts.
Ohio State Buckeyes Top Prospects to Watch
WR Emeka Egbuka
Speaking of the Buckeye's wideouts, Cowboys fans are likely most excited about Emeka Egbuka, hoping to see their team draft another talented wide receiver to pair with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
Egbuka is a natural route runner with excellent technique, displaying sharp cuts, crisp breaks, and the ability to create separation.
He's a dynamic playmaker with excellent YAC ability, possessing good balance, agility, and the ability to make defenders miss.
His versatility allows him to play both inside and outside, adding value to an offense. Egbuka plays with a competitive edge, not shying away from going over the middle or making contested catches.
DT Tyleik Williams
Another interior option for Dallas to evaluate tonight in defensive tackle Tyleik Williams who has been an All-Big Ten team selection in now back-to-back years.
Williams possesses exceptional size and strength, allowing him to anchor against double teams and control the line of scrimmage.
He's a dominant force against the run, consistently shedding blocks and disrupting offensive schemes.
While primarily a run-stuffer, he shows flashes of pass-rushing ability with a strong bull rush and the potential to develop more refined moves.
RB's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins
A key factor in Ohio State's success this season has been the dynamic duo in their backfield.
Running back's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins have been a problem for opposing defense's. The duo has combined for 1,849 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.
Henderson possesses elite speed and acceleration, allowing him to quickly reach top speed and outrun defenders. His agility and balance make him elusive in the open field, creating big-play potential and making him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
Judkins is an explosive playmaker with exceptional burst and contact balance, allowing him to hit holes quickly, break tackles, and consistently gain yards. He demonstrates excellent vision and patience, setting up blocks effectively, and is also a capable receiver out of the backfield.
Dallas will enter this offseason in search of upgrading its back field despite having seen a breakout performance late in the season from running back Rico Dowdle who rushed for over 1,000 yards but will enter 2025 as a free agent.
Whether Dallas retains Dowdle or not the need to another back is a must. Tonight the Cowboys will get to watch both Buckeye backs in action.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc