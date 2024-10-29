Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 8: Where do Cowboys stand?
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season is in the books and things are beginning to take shape. The Dallas Cowboys struggles continued as they climb the NFL Draft order, while the Kansas City Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team in the league.
If the season were to end today, the Carolina Panthers (1-7) would hold the No. 1 overall pick.
Rounding out the top five would be the Tennessee Titans (1-7), New England Patriots (2-6), Cleveland Browns (2-6), and New York Jets (2-6).
The Cowboys, meanwhile, pick just outside of the top 10.
MORE: Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare to enter November can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 8
1. Panthers (1-7)
2. Titans (1-6)
3. Patriots (2-6)
4. Jets (2-6)
5. Jaguars (2-6)
6. Saints (2-6)
7. Raiders (2-6)
8. Browns (2-6)
9. Giants (2-6)
10. Dolphins (2-5)
11. Bengals (3-5)
12. Rams (3-4)
13. Cowboys (3-4)
14. Colts (4-4)
15. Buccaneers (4-4)
16. Seahawks (4-4)
17. 49ers (4-4)
18. Bears (4-3)
19. Cardinals (4-4)
20. Chargers (4-3)
21. Falcons (5-3)
22. Broncos (5-3)
23. Ravens (5-3)
24. Eagles (5-2)
25. Vikings (5-2)
26. Bills (6-2)
27. Steelers (6-2)
28. Packers (6-2)
29. Commanders (6-2)
30. Texans (6-2)
31. Lions (6-1)
32. Chiefs (7-0)
