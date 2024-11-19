Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys sit in top 10 after Week 11
Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season is in the books and the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a familiar situation, losing an embarrassing effort at home.
After their loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, the Cowboys fell to 3-7.
Dallas is quickly climbing the NFL Draft order and, if the season ended today, would find themselves in the hands of a top 10 selection.
The No. 1 overall pick would belong to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants round out the top five.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we enter the second half of November can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 12
1. Jaguars (2-9)
2. Titans (2-8)
3. Browns (2-8)
4. Raiders (2-8)
5. Giants (2-8)
6. Patriots (3-8)
7. Jets (3-8)
8. Panthers (3-7)
9. Cowboys (3-7)
10. Saints (4-7)
11. Bengals (4-7)
12. Dolphins (4-6)
13. Buccaneers (4-6)
14. Bears (4-6)
15. Colts (5-6)
16. Seahawks (5-5)
17. Rams (5-5)
18. 49ers (5-5)
19. Broncos (6-5)
20. Falcons (6-5)
21. Cardinals (6-4)
22. Commanders (7-4)
23. Texans (7-4)
24. Ravens (7-4)
25. Chargers (7-3)
26. Packers (7-3)
27. Steelers (8-2)
28. Vikings (8-2)
29. Eagles (8-2)
30. Bills (9-2)
31. Chiefs (9-1)
32. Lions (9-1)
