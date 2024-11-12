Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11: Cowboys approach top 10

Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held today?

Josh Sanchez

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys season has been a struggle, and fans are already looking ahead to the offseason.

This year, the hope is Dallas can bolster its roster in the 2025 NFL Draft to address issues that have been ignored for more than a year.

MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?

If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would pick right outside of the top 10.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we enter November can be seen below.

2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11 Monday Night Football

NFL shield log
The NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Jaguars (2-8)

2. Giants (2-8)

3. Titans (2-7)

4. Browns (2-7)

5. Raiders (2-7)

6. Patriots (3-7)

7. Saints (3-7)

8. Jets (3-7)

9. Panthers (3-7)

10. Dolphins (3-6)

11. Cowboys (3-6)

12. Colts (4-6)

13. Bengals (4-6)

14. Buccaneers (4-6)

15. Seahawks (4-5)

16. Rams (4-5)

17. Bears (4-5)

18. 49ers (5-4)

19. Broncos (5-5)

20. Texans (6-4)

21. Falcons (6-4)

21. Cardinals (6-4)

23. Chargers (6-3)

24. Packers (6-3)

25. Commanders (7-3)

26. Ravens (7-3)

27. Steelers (7-2)

28. Vikings (7-2)

29. Eagles (7-2)

30. Bills (8-2)

31. Lions (8-1)

32. Chiefs (9-0)

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?

2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles

7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft