Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11: Cowboys approach top 10
The Dallas Cowboys season has been a struggle, and fans are already looking ahead to the offseason.
This year, the hope is Dallas can bolster its roster in the 2025 NFL Draft to address issues that have been ignored for more than a year.
If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would pick right outside of the top 10.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we enter November can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11 Monday Night Football
1. Jaguars (2-8)
2. Giants (2-8)
3. Titans (2-7)
4. Browns (2-7)
5. Raiders (2-7)
6. Patriots (3-7)
7. Saints (3-7)
8. Jets (3-7)
9. Panthers (3-7)
10. Dolphins (3-6)
11. Cowboys (3-6)
12. Colts (4-6)
13. Bengals (4-6)
14. Buccaneers (4-6)
15. Seahawks (4-5)
16. Rams (4-5)
17. Bears (4-5)
18. 49ers (5-4)
19. Broncos (5-5)
20. Texans (6-4)
21. Falcons (6-4)
21. Cardinals (6-4)
23. Chargers (6-3)
24. Packers (6-3)
25. Commanders (7-3)
26. Ravens (7-3)
27. Steelers (7-2)
28. Vikings (7-2)
29. Eagles (7-2)
30. Bills (8-2)
31. Lions (8-1)
32. Chiefs (9-0)
