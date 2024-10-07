Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 5 MNF
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season is winding down, with one game left on the schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football as they look to remain perfect.
After Sunday's games, there are no winless teams remaining.
If the season were to end today, the 1-4 New England Patriots would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Dallas Cowboys would land in the top 25 at 3-2.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering October can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 5 Sunday games
1. New England (1-4)
2. Cincinnati (1-4)
3. Jacksonville (1-4)
4. Cleveland (1-4)
5. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)
6. Carolina (1-4)
7. Tennessee (1-3)
8. Miami (2-3)
9. New York Jets (2-3)
10. Las Vegas (2-3)
11. Arizona (2-3)
12. Indianapolis (2-3)
13. San Francisco (2-3)
14. New York Giants (2-3)
15. Philadelphia (2-2)
16. New Orleans (2-2)
17. Chicago (3-2)
18. Green Bay (3-2)
19. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
20. Pittsburgh (3-2)
21. Seattle (3-2)
22. Denver (3-2)
23. Dallas (3-2)
24. Tampa Bay (3-2)
25. Buffalo (3-2)
26. Baltimore (3-2)
27. Atlanta (3-2)
28. Detroit (3-1)
29. Washington (4-1)
30. Houston (4-1)
31. Kansas City (4-0)
32. Minnesota (5-0)
