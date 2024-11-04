Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 9 MNF
One game remains in Week 9 of the NFL regular season, a week that has been one to forget for the Dallas Cowboys. The Monday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wraps up the week
However, all Cowboys Nation can focus on is just how devastating the team's loss to the Falcons was.
Not only was it Dallas' third straight loss and fifth of the season, but the team lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury that will force him to miss multiple weeks.
Now, fans are beginning to look forward to the 2025 NFL Draft for ways to address the glaring holes on the roster. If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would pick right outside of the top 10.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we enter November can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 9 Monday Night Football
1. New England (2-7)
2. Jacksonville (2-7)
3. New Orleans (2-7)
4. Carolina (2-7)
5. Cleveland (2-7)
6. Las Vegas (2-7)
7. New York Giants (2-7)
8. Miami (2-6)
9. Tennessee (2-6)
10. New York Jets (3-6)
11. Dallas (3-5)
12. Indianapolis (4-5)
13. Cincinnati (4-5)
14. Seattle (4-5)
15. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)
16. Tampa Bay (4-4)
17. San Francisco (4-4)
18. Chicago (4-4)
19. Denver (5-4)
20. Arizona (5-4)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
22. Atlanta (6-3)
23. Green Bay (6-3)
24. Baltimore (6-3)
25. Houston (6-3)
26. Philadelphia (6-2)
27. Pittsburgh (6-2)
28. Minnesota (6-2)
29. Washington (7-2)
30. Buffalo (7-2)
31. Detroit (7-1)
32. Kansas City (7-0)
