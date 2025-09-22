Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' embarrassing Week 3 loss
Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is wrapping up, and it was a disappointing outing for the Dallas Cowboys. After a thrilling performance in Week 2, the Cowboys' defense failed to show up, and the team was blown out by the Chicago Bears in a game many expected them to win.
With the loss, the Cowboys fall into the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft order, while their second pick from the Green Bay Packers falls into the latter half of the first round order.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2026 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order - Week 3
- New York Jets (0-3)
- New Orleans (0-3)
- Tennessee (0-3)
- Miami (0-3)
- New York Giants (0-3)
- Houston (0-3)
- New England (1-2)
- Las Vegas (1-2)
- Denver (1-2)
- Dallas (1-2)
- Cleveland (1-2)
- Carolina (1-2)
- Kansas City (1-2)
- Chicago (1-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 1-2)
- Detroit (1-1)
- Washington (2-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (2-1)
- Baltimore (1-1)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 2-1)
- Pittsburgh (2-1)
- Minnesota (2-1)
- Arizona (2-1)
- Seattle (2-1)
- Cincinnati (2-1)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 2-1)
- Tampa Bay (3-0)
- Indianapolis (3-0)
- Buffalo (3-0)
- San Francisco (3-0)
- LA Chargers (3-0)
- Philadelphia (3-0)
