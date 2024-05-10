Examining the Cowboys' Tight End Depth Chart Ahead of OTAs
The Cowboys always seem to find production at the tight end position, further supporting the notion of tight ends being a quarterback's best friend. Who will be making pivotal plays for America's Team during the 2024-25 campaign? Here is a look at the team's depth chart entering OTAs.
TE1: Jake Ferguson
Ferguson had an outstanding sophomore season, earning Pro Bowl honors after recording 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns. As one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets, Ferguson looks to continue his success and solidify himself as a top tight end in the game.
TE2: Luke Schoonmaker
Many fans were shocked by Dallas' decision to select Schoonmaker in the second round of the 2023 draft. Schoonmaker's potential is undeniable, but his numbers will never be eye-popping as long he sits behind Ferguson.
TE3: Peyton Hendershot
Hendershot is more of a receiving threat than a blocking tight end. The former Indiana Hoosier has also struggled to stay healthy and will be fighting to keep his spot on the roster throughout training camp.
TE4: Brevyn Spann-Ford (UDFA)
Spann-Ford is an impressive athlete and comes from a run-first program at Minnesota. Spann-Ford stands at a massive 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, and is an early candidate out of the undrafted free agents to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
TE5: Princeton Fant
Fant is a blocking tight end with limited upside as a receiver. Fant missed the 53-man roster last season and will hope to prove his worth to the Cowboys this off-season.
TE6: Alec Holler (UDFA)
Holler has excellent hands and is tough to bring down. He certainly has a future in the NFL but is stuck in a crowded tight end room with the Cowboys.
The Cowboys only carried three tight ends on their roster a year ago, which means Dallas will have some tough decisions to make behind Ferguson and Schoonmaker throughout camp.