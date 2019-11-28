Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - One of the grand Dallas Cowboys criticisms on this Thanksgiving Day - and despite this short week, it sure seems like a long list - is that Dallas "hasn't beaten anybody.'' Welcome, then, to the same-situation visitors from Buffalo.

It is true about Dallas. The club is 6-5 and in first place in the wildly inept NFC East ... but the Cowboys are at the same time 0-4 against teams with winning records. This seems damning and shocking ("We should fire Garrett for it!'' scream the blood-thirsty) but wait ...

 Guess what? Today's visitors, the Buffalo Bills, are 8-3 and ... have yet to beat a winning team.

Maybe this is how it works when you play in a division that allows two games each against the hapless Giants and Redskins (in Dallas' case) and when you play in an AFC East that allows two games each against the hapless Jets and Dolphins.

But as the Cowboys deal with a myriad of issues ... Well, here's an opportunity to guide you to the storylines of the day ...

*Amari Talk

*Jerry Talk

*Injury Issues

*And ultimately, where I believe today's re-focus needs to be ...

So, amid all those issues, what does the "can't-beat-a-winner'' discussion really mean? It means 'This Is A .500 League.'' And for the Cowboys, it means a loss to Buffalo drops Dallas to .500 - at which point Jason Garrett's Gang is going face an even hotter myriad of issues.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills at Cowboys Inactives: No Heath, and Dallas Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Mike Fisher
0

The Official Bills at Cowboys Inactive List Shows Dallas To Be A Bit Short-Handed In Today's Thanksgiving Game When It Comes To Defense, So The Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Bills at Cowboys Prediction: Can Dallas Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Mike Fisher
0

Our Bills at Cowboys Prediction Analyzes the Offenses and the Defenses and (Ick) the Dallas Special Teams ... and Answers a Question: Can Dallas Today Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Thanksgiving Wish: Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher
2 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Thanksgiving Wish. It's About A Super Bowl. To Get There, Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry Himself) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

Bills at Cowboys: Jaylon on Beasley: 'I Love Him - And Can't Wait To Hit Him!'

Mike Fisher
0

Ex-Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is now with the Buffalo Bills, and he visits his old buddies today for Thanksgiving with Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith "lovingly'' planning to knock hose wheels off right now.

Bills at Cowboys: Is Amari Cooper Complaining? Here's His Whispered Truth

Mike Fisher
0

It's Bills at Cowboys for Thanksgiving, With Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper Coming Off Being Shut Out in New England. It Sounds Like He's Complaining ... But Here's His Whispered Truth

'It's Lit' at The Star - And Cowboys Jerry Just 'Wants To Win A Damn Football Game'

Mike Fisher
0

From here inside The Star, you can feel the heat. The question to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was about Dak Prescott's contract. But the answer? A different issue

NFL Injury Update: Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Bills Game?

Mike Fisher
0

It's A Short Week for the Dallas Cowboys - and of course, for the Buffalo Bills, too. Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Thanksgiving Game? Here's The Latest from inside The Star.

The NFL's Trippin': League Acknowledges Two Botched Calls in Cowboys Loss at Patriots

Mike Fisher
1 0

Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith were wrongfully called for tripping in the Cowboys' close loss to the Patriots.

Cowherd & Fish on Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com's Mike Fisher is a Thanksgiving Week guest on "The Herd' with Colin Cowherd and in the FS1 video dissecting Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

Jerry Jones on Managing Garrett and the Cowboys: 'Like Two Fists of Jell-O'

Mike Fisher
0