Bills at Cowboys Halftime Report: Dallas Down 13-7 as 'Nothing Comes Easy'

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys were hoping for a fast start to this Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Buffalo Bills here at AT & T Stadium. They got that, but they got a poor finish to the first half, too, resulting in a 13-7 deficit. And what happened in between? Some oddities.

Dallas opened the scoring with a Dak Prescott TD pass to Jason Witten, and the 7-0 lead held up for a time. But zaniness ensued from there.

The Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-short from their own 19-yard line, a gutsy (or desperate?) move from beleaguered coach Jason Garrett. That didn't result in a score for either team (Dak got the first down but it proved to be insignificant), but Dallas did give up a score on a TD throw from Buffalo QB Josh Allen to Cowboys ex Cole Beasley. Allen was later instrumental in the other Bills score when he gained a first down after fumbling a fourth-down snap (Cowboys defenders didn't know where the ball was and therefore neglected to tackle him).

And then came some trickery, receiver John Brown tossing a touchdown pass to running back Devin Singletary.

Buffalo missed that extra point, which may prove helpful to a Dallas team that looked less and less efficient as the half marched on. ... especially after a half-ending drive that culminated in Brett Maher missing a 35-yard field goal that should've been "easy.'' ...

Except that for the 6-5 Cowboys, who started the year 3-0, nothing much is coming easy at all.