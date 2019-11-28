Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bills at Cowboys Halftime Report: Dallas Down 13-7 as 'Nothing Comes Easy'

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys were hoping for a fast start to this Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Buffalo Bills here at AT&T Stadium. They got that, but they got a poor finish to the first half, too, resulting in a 13-7 deficit. And what happened in between? Some oddities.

Dallas opened the scoring with a Dak Prescott TD pass to Jason Witten, and the 7-0 lead held up for a time. But zaniness ensued from there.

The Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-short from their own 19-yard line, a gutsy (or desperate?) move from beleaguered coach Jason Garrett. That didn't result in a score for either team (Dak got the first down but it proved to be insignificant), but Dallas did give up a score on a TD throw from Buffalo QB Josh Allen to Cowboys ex Cole Beasley. Allen was later instrumental in the other Bills score when he gained a first down after fumbling a fourth-down snap (Cowboys defenders didn't know where the ball was and therefore neglected to tackle him). 

And then came some trickery, receiver John Brown tossing a touchdown pass to running back Devin Singletary.

Buffalo missed that extra point, which may prove helpful to a Dallas team that looked less and less efficient as the half marched on. ... especially after a half-ending drive that culminated in Brett Maher missing a 35-yard field goal that should've been "easy.'' ... 

Except that for the 6-5 Cowboys, who started the year 3-0, nothing much is coming easy at all.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan
11 0

The Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track after their disappointing loss to the New England Patriots last week, when they take on their second AFC East opponent in a row, the Buffalo Bills.

Bills at Cowboys Inactives: No Heath, and Dallas Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Mike Fisher
0

The Official Bills at Cowboys Inactive List Shows Dallas To Be A Bit Short-Handed In Today's Thanksgiving Game When It Comes To Defense, So The Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Bills at Cowboys Prediction: Can Dallas Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Mike Fisher
0

Our Bills at Cowboys Prediction Analyzes the Offenses and the Defenses and (Ick) the Dallas Special Teams ... and Answers a Question: Can Dallas Today Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com Sets Up Early For Today's Thanksgiving Feast as It's Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

Thanksgiving Wish: Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher
2 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Thanksgiving Wish. It's About A Super Bowl. To Get There, Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry Himself) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

Bills at Cowboys: Jaylon on Beasley: 'I Love Him - And Can't Wait To Hit Him!'

Mike Fisher
0

Ex-Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is now with the Buffalo Bills, and he visits his old buddies today for Thanksgiving with Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith "lovingly'' planning to knock hose wheels off right now.

Bills at Cowboys: Is Amari Cooper Complaining? Here's His Whispered Truth

Mike Fisher
0

It's Bills at Cowboys for Thanksgiving, With Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper Coming Off Being Shut Out in New England. It Sounds Like He's Complaining ... But Here's His Whispered Truth

'It's Lit' at The Star - And Cowboys Jerry Just 'Wants To Win A Damn Football Game'

Mike Fisher
0

From here inside The Star, you can feel the heat. The question to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was about Dak Prescott's contract. But the answer? A different issue

NFL Injury Update: Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Bills Game?

Mike Fisher
0

It's A Short Week for the Dallas Cowboys - and of course, for the Buffalo Bills, too. Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Thanksgiving Game? Here's The Latest from inside The Star.

The NFL's Trippin': League Acknowledges Two Botched Calls in Cowboys Loss at Patriots

Mike Fisher
1 0

Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith were wrongfully called for tripping in the Cowboys' close loss to the Patriots.