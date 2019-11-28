Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bills at Cowboys: Is Amari Cooper Complaining? Here's His Whispered Truth

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - Amari Cooper does not boast. He does not brag. He analyzes, and he does so in a whisper. And when he talks of a failure to "dominate'' in New England, and how to fix that for today's Thanksgiving visit from the Bills, the Dallas Cowboys star receiver's cool, quiet analysis deserves to be framed in context.

The quote that is jumping off the page in an incendiary manner is this one:

“I mean, it’s pretty hard to dominate a game off of two targets,” Cooper said.

Is that a voice of dissent? Dissatisfaction? Selfishness?

Not in context, no. Cooper himself is the one who broached the subject of "dominating,'' and how he and the Cowboys - low-lighted by Cooper being targeted just twice and failing to make a catch in a 13-9 loss at the Patriots - failed to do so.

And only after Cooper used that word did someone in our mob of media questioners respond with, "And why didn't you dominate?'' At which point Amari replied, "It’s pretty hard to dominate a game off of two targets.''

That's not a complaint. Cooper doesn't complain.

That's an analysis. And what the high-FBIQ receiver does do, all of the time, is analyze. (We would urge anyone who doesn't quite get this to watch the DallasCowboys.com video of our media session with Cooper. You'll come to the same conclusion we're offering here, we promise.)

Cooper went into the New England game with 886 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. He exited with the same. He now gets the Bills, today in an afternoon kickoff here at AT&T Stadium, an 8-3 team with a defense that focuses on stopping the pass.

“That Tre’Davious White is a really good corner,” Cooper said, referring to the Bills standout who has four interceptions this year. “He has good feet, good ball skills. ... It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”

The challenge in New England (in addition to inclement weather that impacted the passing game) came courtesy of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who blanketed Cooper all day. Amari's numbers at home for 6-5 Dallas are far better than his road numbers, and maybe that's part of today's fix. Or maybe, someone else in our media mob suggested, Cooper should march into the coaching staff offices and demand more targets.

“No,” Cooper said. “It’s not in my control. I don’t make those decisions.”

See? Amari Cooper isn't complaining, isn't dissenting, isn't dissatisfied, isn't selfish.

He analyzes. Quietly. If you lean in close, you might even hear the proper context.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thanksgiving Wish: Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher
2 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Thanksgiving Wish. It's About A Super Bowl. To Get There, Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry Himself) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

'It's Lit' This Morning at The Star - And Cowboys Jerry Just 'Wants To Win A Damn Football Game'

Mike Fisher
0

From here inside The Star, you can feel the heat. The question to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was about Dak Prescott's contract. But the answer? A different issue

NFL Injury Update: Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Bills Game?

Mike Fisher
0

It's A Short Week for the Dallas Cowboys - and of course, for the Buffalo Bills, too. Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Thanksgiving Game? Here's The Latest from inside The Star.

The NFL's Trippin': League Acknowledges Two Botched Calls in Cowboys Loss at Patriots

Mike Fisher
1 0

Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith were wrongfully called for tripping in the Cowboys' close loss to the Patriots.

Cowherd & Fish on Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com's Mike Fisher is a Thanksgiving Week guest on "The Herd' with Colin Cowherd and in the FS1 video dissecting Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

Jerry Jones on Managing Garrett and the Cowboys: 'Like Two Fists of Jell-O'

Mike Fisher
0

Dallas Cowboys VS. New England Patriots Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
3 0

Coming off of a critical win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are facing their toughest test of the season this week against the New England Patriots.

Cowboys fall to Patriots, 13-9

Matthew Postins
1 0

Cowboys have chances, but fail to overcome Patriots as Tom Brady improves to 5-0 vs. Dallas

Jerry Roasts Cowboys Garrett After Bumbling Loss at Patriots - And Here's Why

Mike Fisher
0

Jerry Jones Positioned Himself Outside of The Visitors Locker Room in New England And - Amid Perplexed anger, Frayed confidence and Naked honesty - Roasted Coach Garrett After A Bumbling Loss at Patriots. And Here's Why

Halftime Report: Cowboys Trying to Survive Special-Teams Foibles, Down 10-6 at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Our Halftime Report From New England, Where Wet Conditions Have the Dallas Cowboys Trying to Survive - Especially Special-Teams Foibles - While Down 10-6 To the Patriots