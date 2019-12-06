Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys at Bears Halftime Report: 'Ballyhooed' Dallas Starts Strong But Trails 17-7

Mike Fisher

CHICAGO - If you wondered, going into tonight's Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears game, why I predicted the Cowboys would lose, 17-16 ... Now that you've watched this first half, you know.

The Cowboys (6-6 but in first place in the inept NFC East) talk a good game but don't play one. They demonstrate an ability to play with inspiration for a moment - two moments, actually, as the opening drive resulted in an Ezekiel Elliott TD and shortly thereafter Jourdan Lewis stopped a Bears drive with a goal-line interception - but the moment does not last.

There is talk of "talent'' and "communication'' and "creativity'' and "coordination'' but the Cowboys, favored in 12 of their 13 games so far this year, have been mostly talk.

That much-ballyhooed postgame speech issued by an emotional Michael Bennett following the upset Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo? I said it then and I say it now: You don't give useful pep talks AFTER GAMES. To be useful, they must occur BEFORE GAMES.

The much-ballyhooed "kicking tryout'' to replace Brett Maher? It was a farce, with none of the three "candidates'' bringing any true credentials to the session inside The Star ... and with a 42-yard miss tonight. Maher is now officially the "missingest'' kicker in the NFL's last half-decade.

(Sidebar: With Dallas down 17-7 at the half, my 17-16 prediction remains in play. Except, it would likely require Maher to make three field goals. And that ain't happenin'.)

The much-ballyhooed " chippy'' practices of the week? I called B.S. on those claims from the start, as my understanding (and my ensuing reporting) was about "crappy'' and "sloppy,'' not "chippy.''

And the much-ballyhooed "fairy tale'' that owner Jerry Jones wishes to co-author with failed coach Jason Garrett? Barring a Dallas win here in Chicago - which is still possible, of course - not only will Cowboys fans no longer believe in the fairy-tale story ... they might not even bother paying enough attention to read it.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Cowboys 4ever
Cowboys 4ever

Turn off the lights the party's over

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
2 0

After another disappointing loss last week, the Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound and get back to their winning ways in a Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Aikman: Jerry Jones’ Style Can Be a 'Detriment' to the Cowboys

Mike Fisher
2 0

Troy Aikman thinks the Dallas Cowboys would be better off with a more traditional ownership/management style.

Cowboys Jerry: ‘Garrett Will Be Coaching (Somewhere) In The NFL Next Year’

Mike Fisher
5 0

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promises a coaching future for embattled Jason Garrett ... somewhere.

Why Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Should Use His Flip Phone to Call Belichick, Payton and Saban

Mike Fisher
1 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Problem At The Head-Coaching Position. So Why Shouldn't He Solve The Problem There Like He Solves All The Other Dallas Problems?

Cowboys at Bears Inactives: Pollard is OUT, Leaving Elliott as Only True RB on Roster

Mike Fisher
0

The Cowboys at Bears Inactives are low-lighted by a Dallas problem as rookie runner Tony Pollard is out, Leaving Ezekiel Elliott as Only True RB on the Roster

Road Worriers: Analyzing Amari Cooper's Numbers for Cowboys at Bears

Mike Fisher
0

An Analysis of Amari Cooper's Road-vs.-Home Numbers - And His Own Attitude About Them - Tells Us Something About Tonight's Cowboys at Bears Meeting

Cowboys 1st and 10: 2020 QB draft needs, Bears preview

Matthew Postins
0

Cowboys 1st and 10: 2020 QB draft needs, Bears preview

Antwaun Woods Update: Police Release Body-Cam Video; DT Not In Chicago With Cowboys

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys Leave An Injured Starter At Home for The Chicago Trip While Police Release The Antwaun Woods Arrest Body-Cam Video

How Dak and The Cowboys Are Preparing To 'Weather' The Bears

Mike Fisher
0

Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott and The Cowboys Are In Chicago Believing They Have The Right Answers To 'Weather' The Bears

Selfie Stuck: Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Arrested For Marijuana Possession

Mike Fisher
0

A Traffic Stop During A 'Selfie' Session Results In Dallas Cowboys Arrest On Marijuana Possession Charges