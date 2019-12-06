Cowboys at Bears Inactives: Pollard is OUT, Leaving Elliott as Only True RB on Roster

CHICAGO - We reported earlier this week, via a Dallas Cowboys source, that running back Tony Pollard - who missed the Tuesday and Wednesday practices in preparation for tonight's visit to Chicago - would be a "game-time decision'' due to an ankle problem. The decision has been made. And it's not a positive one.

Pollard, the rookie running back who works behind star Ezekiel Elliott, did practice on Monday. But he has been judged by the media staff as unable to go tnough vs. the Bears.

Other inactives for Dallas: Usual starters Antwaun Woods (knee), Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Jeff Heath (shoulders), along with Caleb Benenoch, Joe Jackson and Devin Smith.

Pollard, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, has 58 carries for 264 yards and a touchdown. He’s added 12 receptions for 90 yards and another TD. At one point, during Elliott's contract holdout, Pollard was performing well enough during the NFL preseason to prompt owner Jerry Jones' infamous "Zeke Who?'' comment.

A knee-jerk reaction to Pollard's injury might focus on how little (too little?) he plays. But there is a bigger picture: Fullback Jamize Olawale is the only other back on the roster behind Elliott.