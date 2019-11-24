Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys at Patriots Prediction: How Can You Bet Against New England at Home?

Mike Fisher

FOXBORO, MA - Could predicting the outcome of today's Week 12 showdown be as simple as weighing 'Irresistible Force (the Dallas Cowboys offense) vs. Immovable Object (the New England Patriots defense)''?

We can start with that simple formula in working to breakdown today's afternoon showdown at Gillette Stadium between a 6-4 Cowboys team that leads the NFC East and that is leading the NFL in total offense and yards per play (6.7), and a Patriots team that at 9-1 leads the AFC East, the AFC and the entire NFL, powered by the league's top defense.

The Pats have a reputation as an explosive offensive team under QB Tom Brady, but in fact he'll be the first to tell us that this year's edition of the six-time Super Bowl champs is about special teams and defense. The Patriots don't run the ball well and Brady, at age 42, is quicker than ever when it comes to throwing the ball short or throwing it away. Outside of Julian Edelman, New England also lacks consistency in terms of weaponry, the likes of Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown having spent but a relative minute there.

But on defense? The Pats, when at home, have allowed 14 points or fewer in seven straight regular-season outings. Under coach Bill Belichick, they are the NFL's best at confusion an offense with sometimes literally a different defensive look every series. And the math inside the math? Incredibly, New England's defense has allowed just four TD passes while stealing 19 interceptions.

A 4/19 TD-to-INT ratio? Ridiculous. How does Dallas combat that? Maybe by not necessarily challenging the New England secondary featuring shutdown corner Stephon Gilmore. Teams have run against the Pats; as Evan Silva points out, over their last seven games, New England has given up 655 rushing yards and over five yards per carry.

But, there's a but: They’ve allowed just one TD by a running back all year. Can New England "take away the top weapon'' (another Belichick trademark) in, say, Amari Cooper, and double-team another weapon (say, Michael Gallup) and play bend-but-don't break against Zeke? If so, the NFL's top offense will get topped. ... and the Cowboys will find themselves in a lower-scoring-than-expected game.

Maybe Dallas can find gaps to close via special teams, where the Cowboys have been inexplicably bad in the return/coverage game. Maybe unpredictable "exotics'' (yes, another Belichick specialty) need to, for one week, be a Dallas specialty. Or maybe there is a matchup to be won by a lesser light, like second tight end Blake Jarwin.

In the end, though, there is a reason - well, as you see above, lots of reasons - the oddsmakers have New England as a 6.5-point favorite ... the first time Dallas has been an underdog all year.

There are other games in which the Cowboys can flex their offensive muscle. But betting against these Patriots at home, where they've won 17 straight? That's how gamblers go broke.

Prediction: Patriots 26, Cowboys 24.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys VS. New England Patriots Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
3 0

Coming off of a critical win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are facing their toughest test of the season this week against the New England Patriots.

Halftime Report: Cowboys Trying to Survive Special-Teams Foibles, Down 10-6 at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Our Halftime Report From New England, Where Wet Conditions Have the Dallas Cowboys Trying to Survive - Especially Special-Teams Foibles - While Down 10-6 To the Patriots

Patriots Once 'Sacked' Bennett; Does Cowboys D-Lineman Seek 'Revenge' Today?

Mike Fisher
0

Michael Bennett says, “It’s never personal in the NFL; It’s always business.' But maybe today, as his Cowboys visit Bill Belichick's Patriots, it's a little bit of both

If Cowboys Coach Garrett is Flirting with Giants, This Won’t End Well

Mike Fisher
0

The Rumor says Cowboys Coach Garrett is, in a way, Flirting with Giants. Allow me to offer a Jerry Jones history lesson that teaches us that This Won’t End Well

FIRST LOOK VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots Features Nasty Weather

Mike Fisher
0

"You Are Looking Live ...'' at CowboysSI.com's FIRST LOOK VIDEO, as yes, as predicted, Cowboys at Patriots Features Some Nasty Weather

Cowboys at Patriots: Why Tom Brady 'Hated Dallas Coming Out of The Womb'

Mike Fisher
0

As A Football-Loving Kid, Tom Brady Remembers 'Hating The Dallas Cowboys Since Coming Out of The Womb.' He's Kidding, Of Course. But Today's Cowboys at Patriots Game is No Joke,

Patriots List Tom Brady As 'Questionable' For Cowboys - And We Smell A Con Game

Mike Fisher
0

The Patriots Were Listing Tom Brady As 'Questionable' For Today's Cowboys Game. Now They Say He'll Play. Either Way, We Smell A Con Game

Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast: 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England

Mike Fisher
0

Our Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast collects reflections from last week at Detroit, ponders some Dallas injury issues and concludes that America's Team has 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England in Week 12

Cowboys Rule OUT Vander Esch for Week 12 at Patriots - But Say Neck Injury is 'Not Career-Threatening'

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys Face A 'Showdown of the Year' in Week 12 at New England, But They've Ruled Out LB Vander Esch For Sunday ... and Maybe Longer

FISH REPORT VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots - This is Where The Hype Stops

Mike Fisher
0

Sunday in Foxboro sees a meeting between two of the most "hyped'' teams in sports, the Patriots and the Cowboys. Where does "hype'' meet "overrated''? Fish Report breaks it down