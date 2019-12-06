Cowboys Drop Third-Straight in 31-24 Loss to Bears in Chicago; Garrett Safe, For Now

The Dallas Cowboys have become an unmitigated disaster over the last five weeks of the season, and on Thursday night that became even more clear, as they dropped their fourth game in five weeks in a 31-24 loss to the Bears.

Though they came out of the gates strong, marching down the field for a touchdown in a 17-play 75-yard drive that took eight minutes and 57 seconds off of the clock on their opening drive, things soon fell apart causing reporters after the game to question whether or not Garrett's team was still buying into his vision

Garrett's response? "I do."

The question is fair, after all, it was as recently as last week that the Cowboys were run out of their own stadium by the Buffalo Bills in the most-watched football game from a rating standpoint since the last Super Bowl, only for a bizarrely similar result to take place one week later in his team's loss at Soldier Field.

Garrett, however, appears to have remained safe in the eyes of his owner yet again who, after reporters that he would not fire Garrett during the regular season last week, doubled down on those comments here, despite suffering calamitous loss for the third week in a row.

"We'll line them up here next week, we're gonna go try to win a football game," Jones said. "Everybody that's in here that's healthy will be playing and everybody that's healthy coaching will be coaching. We just got to play better."

Jerry's comments could simply be part of his grand plan to find his team's next head coach without any obstacles that could come about with an early firing, such as a resurgence under an interim, or any other complicating factors.

Or, maybe Jones really does believe that Jason Garrett is the man to lead his team into the playoffs and beyond, though that seems unlikely at this point barring Garrett hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.

If he doesn't start stringing together some wins, however, the ever-tightening leash that Jerry Jones is holding around his head coach's neck is going to get too tight for even Garrett to survive.

Until then, with Garrett named safe for another week, and an extra few days of rest at their disposal, the Cowboys will attempt to go back to the drawing board, and figure out if they can plug the leaks that have sprung up throughout this roster.

With the always dangerous Los Angeles Rams coming to Arlinton next Sunday, things are only going to get more difficult for Dallas, however, and if they suffer a similar result in that game to what they have over their last three weeks, all bets are off for Jason Garrett's future.