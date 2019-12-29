CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Inactives News: Byron, Tyron and Antwaun All Missing Today vs. Redskins

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys entered the afternoon for today’s Week 17 visit from Washington clinging to hope that Byron Jones and Tyron Smith would be able to use pregame here at AT&T Stadium to test their way back to health in time to play.

In the case of Tyron, the Cowboys spent the week preparing to start swing tackle Cam Fleming in his spot due to a back ailment that kept Smith out of practice all week. And it'll be Fleming today as Tyron is inactive.

In the case of Byron, the ankle issue - which caused the Cowboys' top cornerback to spend the weekend in a walking boot after he sprained his it during Thursday’s practice while participating in one-on-one drills - did not experience progress today here at AT&T Stadium. He's out, with Chido Awuzie stepping back into the lineup.

And defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (ankle) is also a no-go, meaning rookie Trysten Hill is active to play behind Christian Covington is also a no-go.

Dallas is trying to win what owner Jerry Jones is calling an "important game'' because a victory over the Redskins keeps alive the NFL Playoffs hopes of the 7-8 Cowboys. If the Cowboys do so, they'll do it without a trio of key starters.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fish Predicts: The Cowboys Will Top Washington - And Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Mike Fisher

We Check in from AT&T Stadium With a 'Fish Predicts': The Cowboys Will Top Washington Today, And No Matter What Garrett Says, Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

'General Lee's Last Stand?' Cowboys LB Set To Evaluate Future

Mike Fisher

Among The Many Potential Changes In Store For the Cowboys Once 2019 Ends: Sean Lee's Contemplation of his Future

Redskins at Cowboys: GameDay Injury News on Tyron and Byron

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Play Host to Washington Today and are Trying to Work Their Way Through Some Bad GameDay Injury News on Tyron Smith and Byron Jones

ESPN's Dilfer: If Cowboys Fire 'Revered' Garrett, He'll Be No. 1 Candidate For NFL Job

Mike Fisher

An ESPN Expert Predicts That If The Dallas Cowboys Dismiss Jason Garrett After Today's Week 17 Game, He'll Be The 'No. 1 Candidate' for NFL Coaching Vacancies

Cowboys 1st & 10 GameDay: TE needs, Garrett and the Coaching Carousel and Dallas vs. Redskins Notebook

Matthew Postins

In this GameDay edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins.

Injury News: Cowboys CB Byron Jones in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Need A Win And CB Byron Jones Would Like To Be A Part of It - But Today He's in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Amari Cooper on His Cowboys Future: 'I Want To Be Here'

Mike Fisher

As the 2019 NFL Season Winds Down, and Despite Adversity in Dallas, Receiver Amari Cooper reaffirms his Desire to Remain with the Cowboys

Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is Dak Prescott's Fault?

Mike Fisher

As Dak Prescott Tries To Get Through Another Week With A Shoulder Injury, the Question Lingers: Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is the QB's Fault?

Cowboys vs. Redskins, And 2 Lame-Duck Coaches Seeing Eye-to-Eye

Mike Fisher

Bill Callahan and Jason Garrett Worked together in Dallas and Were Not Always On The Same Page. But In Week 17's Cowboys vs. Redskins Match? Bill Callahan and Jason Garrett are About to See Eye-to-Eye

'Coach' Witten To Make Rapid Decision About A Cowboys Retirement

Mike Fisher

Jason Witten Cleverly Addresses Questions About his Dallas Cowboys Future - as a Possible Retiree and as a Possible Coach