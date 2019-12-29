Cowboys Inactives News: Byron, Tyron and Antwaun All Missing Today vs. Redskins

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys entered the afternoon for today’s Week 17 visit from Washington clinging to hope that Byron Jones and Tyron Smith would be able to use pregame here at AT & T Stadium to test their way back to health in time to play.

In the case of Tyron, the Cowboys spent the week preparing to start swing tackle Cam Fleming in his spot due to a back ailment that kept Smith out of practice all week. And it'll be Fleming today as Tyron is inactive.

In the case of Byron, the ankle issue - which caused the Cowboys' top cornerback to spend the weekend in a walking boot after he sprained his it during Thursday’s practice while participating in one-on-one drills - did not experience progress today here at AT & T Stadium. He's out, with Chido Awuzie stepping back into the lineup.

And defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (ankle) is also a no-go, meaning rookie Trysten Hill is active to play behind Christian Covington is also a no-go.

Dallas is trying to win what owner Jerry Jones is calling an "important game'' because a victory over the Redskins keeps alive the NFL Playoffs hopes of the 7-8 Cowboys. If the Cowboys do so, they'll do it without a trio of key starters.