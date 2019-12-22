CowboyMaven
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to win their second-straight division title, and their third in four seasons when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is coming off of their first win over a team with a winning record, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in dominating fashion last Sunday in Arlington. 

Dallas will be without the services of Leighton Vander Esch, but enter the game relatively healthy otherwise, as Dak Prescott will remain active after a shoulder scare this week. 

The Eagles, on the other hand, will be without their top three receivers, while Derek Barnett will be active at the defensive end spot. 

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Cowboy fans and Cowboy Maven's staff as we bring you our live updates throughout the game.

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Cowboy fans and Cowboy Maven's staff as we bring you our live updates throughout the game.

First Quarter

The Eagles opened the game with a big pass play across the middle to get into Dallas territory. Wentz then kept the drive alive by converting two separate third downs, before the Cowboys defense was able to get the Eagles offense off the field. Philadephia would hit the field goal, making the score 3-0 Eagles early on. 

Dallas got off on the wrong foot when Tony Pollard was tackled short of the 20 on the ensuing return, leading to a three and out by the offense, and a punt from the Cowboys. 

The Eagles wasted no time taking advantage of the Cowboys defense, marching down the field behind the arm of Carson Wentz and the legs of Miles Sanders. Wentz put an exclamation point on the drive, hitting Dallas Goedert for a touchdown in the back of the endzone, putting the Eagles up 10-0 

Second Quarter

After another three and out for the Cowboys, the Dallas defense was finally able to make a stand, forcing an Eagles three and out, and getting the ball right back to their offense. Dallas parlayed that momentum into a scoring drive, that was highlighted by a 41-yard completion from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. Dallas ended the drive with a field goal, making the score 10-3 in favor of Philadelphia. 

On the next possession, the Eagles put a solid drive together to move into Dallas territory, but after electing to go for it on fourth down and failing, the Cowboys took over on downs. 

Dallas was unable to capitalize on the Eagles mistake on their next drive and were forced to punt from midfield after just four plays. The Eagles would take over for the next drive deep in their own territory. 

The Eagles were able to move the ball a bit on their next drive and were also helped by a Jeff Heath 15-yard penalty. Dallas was able to hold them from there, however, forcing an Eagles punt, and taking over from their own 19. 

The next Cowboys drive was a quick one, with the Cowboys coming up short after three plays and a drop on third down by Amari Cooper. They would punt from their own territory, giving the Eagles with good field position. 

BIG NEWS and a BIG LOSS for Philly ... Zach Ertz is in the locker room. Eagles short on playmakers. Dallas, though, presently short on playMAKING.

It's only 10-0, but this has been 13 minutes of ALL Eagles.

DAL secondary sets a physical edge but PHIL takes 3-o lead on its first drive, then forces a Cowboys punt ... all amid Philly fans chanting, 'DALLAS SUCKS!'

Cowboys win coin toss. Dak Prescott instantly yells "defer!" ... with Zack Martin's big brain alongside to make sure nobody F's it up.

