Dallas Cowboys Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Gameday Blog

After a frustrating loss in inclement weather to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last week, the Dallas Cowboys will attempt to get back on track with a short week turnaround against the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they will be without a pair of their top defenders in Antwaun Woods and Leighton Vander Esch, who will each miss the game due to injury. In replacement of Woods, rookie second-round pick Trysten Hill will get another opportunity to make an impact.

For the Bills, wideout Robert Foster and center Mitch Morse, who were both listed as questionable coming into the game, are expected to give it a go on Thursday.

After being held without a catch last week against New England, the Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper will likely be an early focus for a Cowboys offense that was held without a touchdown last week for the first time all season.

First Quarter

For seemingly the first time since their 3-0 start, the Cowboys got off to a fast start on their first drive, moving the ball down the field with a balanced combination of the run and the pass.

The Cowboys defense came out on fire as well for head coach Jason Garrett, forcing a Bills punt after just five plays. The stand was highlighted by a sack from safety Darian Thompson, who flew through the line of scrimmage to sack Josh Allen for an eight-yard loss.

The next Cowboy drive started off almost as well as the opening possession, with Dallas flying across midfield behind the strong running of Ezekiel Elliott. However, after a pair of missed passes from Dak Prescott, the drive stalled, and the Cowboys were forced to punt.

With the Bills starting their next drive at their own two-yard-line thanks to an excellent punt from Chris Jones, Josh Allen bailed out his offense with an excellent pass across the middle on 3rd and 10 to former Cowboy Cole Beasley, to give Buffalo the ball at the 31. Dallas nearly got off of the field yet again, until cornerback Byron Jones was called for a pass interference penalty on 3rd and eight, extending the Buffalo drive. Dallas was able to get a stop from there, however, and took over from their own 10 after the punt.

Second-quarter

The Cowboys could not get anything going on their following offensive possession, despite an excellent scramble on third down from Dak Prescott. Obviously feeling the pressure of the hot seat, however, Jason Garrett decided to go for the first down on 4th and one from his own 19 and converted on a quarterback sneak. Two plays later, Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a gain of 17 yards, and a first down. The drive would come to a halt after that, however, after a big loss on a first down run from Elliott put them behind the chains.

After a couple of explosive plays, the Bills were across midfield and into Dallas territory very quickly on their next drive. Just a couple of plays later, former Cowboy Cole Beasley caught another impressive throw from Josh Allen across the middle, that he took 25 yards for the score, tying the game at 7-7 with 8:01 to go in the first half.

Disaster ensued on the next Cowboys possession, when Dak Prescott threw an interception on a screen pass to Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, setting Buffalo up in premium position inside Dallas territory. The Bills were backed up by a Christian Covington sack, however, and were forced to settle for a long field goal attempt. Stephen Hauschka missed the attempt, giving Dallas the ball back at their own 32.

With the ball back in their hands, Dallas got a quick first down on an out route to Amari Cooper, getting them passed midfield. However, Prescott would turn the ball over for the second time after he was stripped by Ed Oliver, giving Buffalo another opportunity inside Dallas territory.

The Bills shot nearly themselves in the foot again, however, after a holding call put them behind the chains after the first play of the drive. However, Cole Beasly was able to get them back into field goal range after a 19-yard reception across the middle. From there, the Bills went for it on fourth down and one, and avoided another near disaster when Josh Allen fumbled the snap, but was somehow able to recover the ball and advance it across the line of scrimmage for a first down. On the next play, the Bills took the lead on a double reverse touchdown pass from John Brown to Devin Singletary. Hauschka missed the PAT, however, leaving the Buffalo lead at 13-7 with 1:52 to go in the half.