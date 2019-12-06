Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Live Gameday Blog

Looking to get back to their winning ways, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday night from Soldier Field.

Dallas will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball entering the matchup and will enter the game without the help of Leighton Vander Esch, Tony Pollard, and Connor Williams, who are the most recent Cowboy players to fall victim to the injury bug.

Backup guard Xavier Su'a Filo will take the place of Williams in the starting lineup, after a rough outing in replacement of Williams last week against Buffalo.

The Cowboys will also be missing defensive tackle Antwaun Woods who was arrested on Tuesday night for marijuana possession and tampering with evidence.

Rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill will be active once again, hoping to fill the void that Woods's absence will leave behind along the defensive front.

First Quarter

After winning the toss and electing to receive the opening kick, the Cowboys opened with two consecutive runs, putting them in third and three right off the bat. The third-down pass was completed to Randall Cobb, moving the chains for a first down. The Cowboys then used a couple of tough runs by Zeke Elliott to move across midfield for a first down. Prescott then hit Blake Jarwin to move the chains once again, followed by another run by Zeke to give Dallas first and 10 at the 25 of Chicago. The 17-play 75-yard drive was finally capped off by a touchdown run from Elliott, giving Dallas an early 7-0 lead.

The Bears started their opening drive fast, with two first downs in three plays to get the ball down to the Dallas 32 yard line, with Trubisky using both his arm and his legs to get the drive moving. The drive was ended when Jourdan Lewis made an interception at the Dallas one-yard line, giving Dallas a much-needed takeaway.

On the ensuing drive, however, Dallas was unable to get anything going, and was forced to punt back to the bears after a quick three and out.

Dallas had Chicago in trouble on the next drive, with the Bears facing third and nine, but thanks an offsides call on the defense, the Bears had another chance to convert and were successful. Just a play later, Trubisky hit J.P. Holtz for 30 yards to put Chicago inside the Dallas 10. Trubisky then hit Allen Robinson across the middle for a score, tying the game at seven points apiece.

The next drive for Dallas was another unproductive one, as they went three and out for the second-straight possession, and were forced to punt right back to the Bears. Chicago then took over from the Dallas 46, with momentum at their backs.

The Bears got off to another quick start from there, with David Montgomery taking the ball right up the guy for a 20-yard gain. Thanks to a bogus block in the back call on the Bears, however, Chicago was forced to settle for a field goal, making the score 10-7 Bears.

Dallas came out swinging on the next drive, with back-to-back big plays on a first-down completion to Amari Cooper and a 31-yard run by Zeke, setting up the Cowboys at the Chicago 30. After a miscommunication between Jamize Olawale and Dak Prescott led to a third-down incompletion, Brett Maher missed a field goal, leaving the score at 10-7 Bears.