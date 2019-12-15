Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Gameday Blog

Reeling and barely holding onto their divisional lead, the Dallas Cowboys are facing a must-win scenario on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, with the only win over that stretch coming against depleted Lions team.

The Cowboys will be relatively healthy on Sunday, however, with Sean Lee set to take the field after being listed as questionable throughout the week.

The inactive list for the Cowboys includes linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive tackle Trysten Hill, among others.

First Quarter

The Cowboys won the opening toss and elected to kick the ball away to the Rams. Dallas had the Rams stopped on a three and out to begin the game, but a defensive holding penalty extended the drive for the Los Angeles. Dallas would recover, however, forcing a Rams punt, and giving Dallas the ball inside their own 15.

Dallas opened their first drive of the game with a short pass to Jason Witten, followed by a pair of solid runs from Zeke Elliott. Following a couple of incompletions down the field, Dallas would be forced to punt themselves, giving the Rams the ball back at their own 22.

With the Rams nearing midfield, the Cowboys defense was able to clamp down and make another stop, forcing another Los Angeles punt. After a fair catch, Dallas took over inside their own 10.

Dallas went to Prescott on a keeper for seven yards to begin their second drive, followed by a first down run from Elliott to move the chains. Elliott followed up with another solid run of 10 yards, giving the Cowboys another first down. Facing third and long, Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a big gain across the middle to continue the drive. The Cowboys were able to move the ball deep into rams territory, culminating on a Prescott to Witten touchdown pass to put the Cowboys up 7-0.

The Rams were able to move the ball on their ensuing possession, with Robert Woods catching a screen on third down to move the chains. After an injury to Joe Thomas, the Rams drive continued with a long connection from Goff to Reynolds to put the ball inside Dallas territory to end the first quarter.

Second Quarter