CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

Reeling and barely holding onto their divisional lead, the Dallas Cowboys are facing a must-win scenario on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. 

The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, with the only win over that stretch coming against depleted Lions team. 

The Cowboys will be relatively healthy on Sunday, however, with Sean Lee set to take the field after being listed as questionable throughout the week. 

The inactive list for the Cowboys includes linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive tackle Trysten Hill, among others. 

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Cowboy fans and Cowboy Maven's staff as we bring you our live updates throughout the game.

You can also follow our twitter account @CowboyMaven, and our staff publisher Mike Fisher's twitter @Fishsports and our columnist and senior editor Matt Galatzan's account @MattGalatzan for updates as well.

First Quarter

The Cowboys won the opening toss and elected to kick the ball away to the Rams. Dallas had the Rams stopped on a three and out to begin the game, but a defensive holding penalty extended the drive for the Los Angeles. Dallas would recover, however, forcing a Rams punt, and giving Dallas the ball inside their own 15.

Dallas opened their first drive of the game with a short pass to Jason Witten, followed by a pair of solid runs from Zeke Elliott. Following a couple of incompletions down the field, Dallas would be forced to punt themselves, giving the Rams the ball back at their own 22. 

With the Rams nearing midfield, the Cowboys defense was able to clamp down and make another stop, forcing another Los Angeles punt. After a fair catch, Dallas took over inside their own 10. 

Dallas went to Prescott on a keeper for seven yards to begin their second drive, followed by a first down run from Elliott to move the chains. Elliott followed up with another solid run of 10 yards, giving the Cowboys another first down. Facing third and long, Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a big gain across the middle to continue the drive. The Cowboys were able to move the ball deep into rams territory, culminating on a Prescott to Witten touchdown pass to put the Cowboys up 7-0.

The Rams were able to move the ball on their ensuing possession, with Robert Woods catching a screen on third down to move the chains. After an injury to Joe Thomas, the Rams drive continued with a long connection from Goff to Reynolds to put the ball inside Dallas territory to end the first quarter. 

Second Quarter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Cowboys48
Cowboys48

Better get their butts ready for a fight. Hopefully they pound the rock with Zeke today. Haven’t done it all year. Time to earn that $$$

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 1st & 10: Gauging RB needs as Dallas Hosts The Rams Today

Matthew Postins

It's Our Sunday Cowboys 1st & 10, And Yes, Between Zeke And Gurley We Think It's A Fine Time To Be Gauging RB needs as Dallas Hosts The Rams Today

Fish Column: 'Simply The Best' Is Why Cowboys Jerry Jones Must Call Sean Payton (Again)

Mike Fisher

Fish Column: The 'Old News' Of The Dallas Cowboys' Coaching-Search Interest in Sean Payton of the Saints Doesn't Have To Stay 'Old.' 'Simply The Best' Is Why Cowboys Jerry Jones Must Call Sean Payton (Again)

Tank Testifies: 'It's Time For Me To Step Up,' Says Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Do A Lot Of Talking But Maybe DeMarcus Lawrence's Vocal Position on Week 15 Against The Rams Is Worth A Listen

Rams at Cowboys Fish Predicts: 'Fool Me 14 Times? Shame on Dallas'

Mike Fisher

Fool me once? Shame on you. Fool me twice? Shame on me. Fool me 14 times? The Rams are here in Arlington for a high-profile game, but ... Stop The Cowboys Rickety Roller-Coaster. I wanna get off.

'Trash Stats': Zeke And Dak Know Which Numbers Matter in Rams at Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Rams Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips Says Dallas' Talent 'Depresses' Him To Think About. But Today For Dallas in Week 15, It's About More Than Reputation Or 'Trash Stats' For Zeke And Dak

Rams at Cowboys: QB Goff Says QB Dak 'Deserves' The Big Bucks

Mike Fisher

Rams at Cowboys Features 'QB Frat Brothers' In Jared Goff And Dak Prescott - With Goff Saying Dak 'Deserves' A Contract That Might Exceed His Own

Best Coast Podcast: Film Analysis - What's Wrong With These Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

We've Got The Rams at Cowboys Injury Updates, Thoughts On Jerry Jones' Coaching Search, And, In The Best Coast Podcast: Film Analysis - What's Wrong With These Cowboys?

Cowboys Coach Search: Jerry Jones Talks Up Lincoln Riley - And Volunteers Thoughts on Matt Rhule

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Coach Search Already Includes One "College Guy'' In Urban Meyer. Now Dallas Team Owner Jerry Jones Is Talking Up Lincoln Riley And Matt Rhule - With Thoughts On The Jump to The NFL

‘Brass Knuckles’: QB Dak’s Tough-Guy T-Shirt and Cowboys vs. Rams Injury Update

Mike Fisher

The Rams vs. Cowboys Injury Update Features a Healthy-Enough Dak Prescott - And a Tough-Message T-Shirt

Source: Despite Injuries and Inactivity, 'Don't Rule Out' LB Sean Lee For Cowboys Vs. Rams

Mike Fisher

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Despite His Mounting Injuries and His Week Of On-Field Inactivity, 'Don't Rule Out' LB Sean Lee For Cowboys Vs. Rams