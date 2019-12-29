Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Live Gameday Blog

The Dallas Cowboys are facing playoff elimination on Sunday following a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

The Cowboys will have to do it short-handed, however, with left tackle, Tyron Smith, defensive tackle, Antwaun Woods, and defensive back, Byron Jones, all ruled out for the game.

Dallas will also be without linebackers Joe Thomas and Leighton Vander Esch, which forced them to scramble for free agents at the position this past week.

First Quarter

The Cowboys went against their typical operating procedures and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The plan did not go according to plan, however, after the Cowboys went three and out, and were forced to punt to the Redskins.

The defense was able to answer the bell on the Redskins first drive though, when Jaylon Smith intercepted a Case Keenum pass on third down, giving the Cowboys the ball at the Washington 36 yard line.

After being stopped on third down on the ensuing drive, the Cowboys were forced to go for it on fourth down and converted thanks to a run up the middle from Zeke Elliott. Jason Witten added another first down after that, but after an Amari Cooper penalty, the drive stalled. Dallas was forced to settle for a Kai Forbath field goal as a result, taking a 3-0 lead.

Just two plays into the next Redskins drive, linebacker Malcolm Smith forced an Adrian Peterson fumble, giving Dallas the ball in great field position at the Washinton 21 yard line. Once again, the Cowboys could not capitalize, however, and settle for another field goal, extending their lead to 6-0.

Second Quarter

The Redskins responded by putting a methodical drive together, getting within field goal range before being forced to go for a fourth-down conversion. Keenum's pass was incomplete on fourth down, giving the Cowboys the ball back with 14:49 to go in the half.

The Cowboys would give the ball right back to Washington, however, when Dak Prescott was stripped by Montez Sweat, allowing Washington to take over at the Dallas 11. the Redskins were unable to capitalize, with the Dallas defense forcing a field goal attempt on the short field, making the score 6-3 Cowboys.

Sparked by a long pass to Amari Cooper, Dallas was finally able to get into the endzone on their next drive, which culminated in a Zeke Elliott Touchdown catch. Dallas would go up 13-3 as a result, taking a 10-point lead with 11 minutes to go in the half.